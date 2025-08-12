Celebrate Robin Williams' legacy with these 6 films on OTT

Among Hollywood's most loved actors and comedians is Robin Williams, who passed away on August 11, 2014. The legend, who was known for his limitless energy and extraordinary adaptability, brought several iconic characters to life in classic films. Here are six of his most iconic films available on OTTplay Premium that showcase his versatility and talent. Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society

6 must-watch Robin Williams films on OTTplay Premium

Dead Poets Society is a critically-acclaimed film in which Williams played the part of English professor John Keating at an exclusive boys' school. Students are encouraged to "seize the day", question authority figures, and appreciate poetry through Keating's unusual teaching techniques. Williams delivered a moving performance that brought the film's themes of bravery and self-reliance to life. Not only did he receive a Best Actor nod for the film, but his character is still considered moving and motivational.

The legendary actor provided the voice of the Genie in Disney's animated masterpiece Aladdin. The Genie brought joy and heart to the tale of a young man's magical experiences with his lively energy, quick wit, and improvisations, making him a beloved character among fans. This film is perfect for families and fans of animated musicals.

In Jumanji, Williams portrayed Alan Parrish, a man who spent decades ensnared in a perilous and enchanted board game. Alan is set free when two children begin to play, but the dangers of the game pursue them. Williams deftly juggled charisma, tenderness, and humour in this magical adventure film. Its imaginative plot and inventive idea never fail to captivate audiences.

Many consider this family comedy to be Williams' finest work. In the film, he plays the role of Daniel Hillard, a dad who pretends to be an old British nanny to be near his kids, following a terrible divorce. There are heartfelt observations about family and relationships intercut with hilarious ones in the film. You really must watch this movie to see Williams' humorous antics and the emotional depth he displays.

Williams portrayed Andrew, a robot with aspirations to become human after 200 years of consciousness, in a subdued and reflective performance. The film delicately approaches sensitive topics like humanity, identity, and mortality. Williams demonstrates his versatility beyond comedy and drama with a reflective performance.

Steven Spielberg's Hook stars Williams as an adult Peter Pan who, after leaving Neverland, must go back in time to save his children from Captain Hook. Williams brings a mix of innocence and maturity to the part, making for a nostalgic take on the old tale in the film. People of all ages will like this film because of its inventive and daring plot.