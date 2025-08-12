Good Day OTT release date: When and where to stream latest Tamil thriller drama online

Good Day, the 2025 Tamil thriller drama will begin streaming on SunNXT via OTTplay Premium from August 15 onwards. The film which released in theatres in June, is heading towards its digital debut for those who have not watch the film before. Good Day

Good Day OTT release date:

Good Day, the Tamil thriller drama starring debutant Prithiviraj Ramalingam in the lead role, is set to stream on SunNXT app and will be available via OTTplay Premium subscription from August 15 onwards. The film is penned by Porrna JS Michael and helmed by N Aravindhan, who has assisted filmmaker Premkumar in films like 96 and Meiyazhagan.

Good Day takes place over a day and night, and revolves around a garment factory worker’s night out and the incidents he faces during his drunken stupor. After a bad day at work, the main character gets intoxicated as he roams around the town, meeting new people as his day of adventure ends in way him playing a crucial role in solving a crime.

Prithviraj Ramalingam, who has produced the film, plays the lead role in the film. Apart from him, Good Day also features actors Myna Nandhini, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kaali Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal, Vela Ramamoorthy, and others. The film is shot by cinematographer Mathan Gunadev, who has also handled editing. Govind Vasantha has scored the music for Good Day.

What else can you watch on OTT this week?

This week, the OTT releases will be less, owing to the release of the pan-Indian action thriller Coolie starring actor Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, you can watch another Tamil film Akkenam starring actor Keerthi Pandian, on SunNXT via OTTplay Premium, streaming from August 16.

Meanwhile, the other latest releases that you can stream include Soori’s family drama Maaman on ZEE5 and director Ram’s musical comedy film Paranthu Po on JioHotstar. Both the films feature children as protagonists and can be watched with friends and families.