Jackie Chan feels Hollywood films are not as good now, says big studios don't have 'filmmakers but business guys'

Action superstar Jackie Chan is among those who believe that the quality of Hollywood films has declined over the years. The iconic star recently received a Career Leopard award at the 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, where he spoke about the cinema landscape in the modern world. Jackie Chan has shared his blunt assessment of Hollywood films today. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Jackie Chan on Hollywood films

During an interactive session at the festival, he shared his views on new Hollywood films. The actor said that big studios are stifling creativity through ‘their obsession with money’.

“I think the old movies are better than today,” Jackie said, adding, “Right now, a lot of big studios, they're not filmmakers, they're business guys. They invest 40 million and think, ‘How can I get it back?’ And you can't go over. It's very difficult to make a good movie now.”

The conversation between Jackie Chan and Locarno head Giona Nazzaro took place on Sunday morning. It began with the Hong Kong star running through his career credits, and graduated to the 71-year-old telling multiple lucid and highly entertaining stories about his start in the business to working in Hollywood. Of course, a Jackie Chan conversation had to touch upon some of his most dangerous stunts, and how he completed many of them himself.

Jackie Chan's stellar career

Jackie Chan remains one of the most recognised and popular film stars on the planet. A martial artist, Chan began as a background performer in films like Fist of Fury, before finding fame as a leading man in the 70s. In the 80s, he became a superstar in Chinese cinema, leading the action comedy genre, making a name for himself with innovative and death-defying stunts. The following decade, he took this expertise to the West, finally breaking through in Hollywood with hits like Rumble in the Bronx, Rush Hour, and Shanghai Noon.

Widely regarded as one of the most iconic and influential martial artists in the history of cinema, Jackie Chan's films have grossed close to $6 billion globally.