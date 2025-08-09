‘Extremely excited’: Robby Hoffman on working with Steve Carell in HBO’s Unentitled based on her life

Comedian and actor Robby Hoffman is bringing her own life story to television with Unentitled, a comedy series in development at HBO, which she will write, executive produce, and star in. Drawing on her unconventional upbringing, the series is inspired by her journey from a Hasidic community in Brooklyn to the comedy stages of Los Angeles. Robby Hoffman grew up in Hasidic community in Brooklyn before she moved to Montreal with her family(Instagram)

According to a New York Times report, Hoffman, the seventh of 10 siblings, was raised by a single mother in the Lubavitch Hasidic community of Crown Heights before moving to Montreal. She described her upbringing as ‘no frills’ but credits it with shaping her taste, style, and work ethic.

Robby Hoffman's comedy career

Hoffman initially pursued accounting after graduating from McGill University, but quit on the first day of training to pursue comedy full-time. Another Variety report added that Hoffman built her career writing for acclaimed shows like Workin’ Moms, Baroness Von Sketch Show, and PBS’ Odd Squad, which earned her a Daytime Emmy.

Hoffman’s stand-up style blends sharp observational humor with stories from her Jewish upbringing. She has been compared to comedians Larry David and Andrew Dice Clay. The actor-comedian calls herself a ‘modern lesbian’ version of Clay, the NYT report stated.

Hoffman reveals about working with Steve Carell

While best known for her writing and stand-up, Hoffman’s transition to acting was rapid and impactful. This year, she also earned her first acting Emmy nomination for playing Randi, a fan-favorite newcomer on HBO’s Hacks. She also appeared in FX’s Dying for Sex and is currently filming an untitled HBO comedy alongside Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, and Phil Dunster.

In a conversation with the NYT, she said she’s “extremely excited” about working with Steve Carell. Hoffman told the outlet that one day she mentioned liking The Office to Carell, just on her brother Shmuley’s insistence.

“I do risk coming off as a loser fan,” she said and added, “I don’t think my brother can appreciate the extent of what it does to me and my coolness, but alas, family first, right?”

More projects to come for Hoffman

According to Variety, in addition to Unentitled, Hoffman is also developing an autobiographical series at Showtime, which is based on her birth name. She is also co-host of the podcast Too Far with comedian Rachel Kaly and remains a fixture on the stand-up circuit while continuing to act and write.

Hoffman's personal life and public image

In January, Hoffman married former Bachelorette contestant Gabby Windey. Their contrasting styles: Hoffman’s thrifted masculine tailoring versus Windey’s glamorous avatar, have charmed fans and merged two distinct fandoms. They have even been dubbed as ‘Pete and Ariana of the queer world’.

Hoffman quipped that she takes the comparison as a compliment. “You know there are worse things to be called. At least they are not calling us Epstein and child,” Hoffman told the NYT.

