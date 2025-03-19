Menu Explore
The Office's Steve Carell has a new role in Succession director Jesse Armstrong's upcoming film: Everything we know

ByAadrika Sominder
Mar 19, 2025 04:32 PM IST

The stars are aligning for Jesse Armstrong’s untitled HBO film, with Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, and Ramy Youssef leading the cast; everything to know 

Fans of Steve Carell, best known for his iconic role as Michael Scott in The Office, might want to get ready for a thrilling new project from the beloved actor. Carell has signed on for an exciting new film project with none other than Succession creator Jesse Armstrong at the helm. This marks a major shift for Carell, who’s stepping into a very different, more dramatic territory. And we can’t wait to see him in this intriguing new role.

Steve Carell
Steve Carell

Armstrong, the seven-time Emmy winner, is making his feature directorial debut with this untitled HBO film; teaming up with Succession executive producer Frank Rich, Armstrong has assembled an impressive cast, including Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef, Cory Michael Smith, and of course, Carell. The plot? Four billionaire friends gather during a high-stakes international financial crisis — a scenario that promises both tension and drama.

In the film, Carell will take on the role of Randall, while Schwartzman portrays Hugo Van Yalk (nicknamed “Souper”), Smith plays Venis, and Youssef takes on the character of Jeff. Armstrong serves as both writer and director, ensuring his signature sharp wit and intelligent storytelling are all over this project. This marks Armstrong’s first project since the groundbreaking finale of Succession in May 2023. Filming is allegedly already underway in Park City, Utah, with a debut set for this spring on HBO. It’s hard to believe it’s already coming so soon, but fans are certainly excited to see what this powerhouse team has cooked up.

With the success of Succession still fresh in everyone’s minds, this film is bound to make waves. And Carell’s involvement? It’s just another reason to get excited!

