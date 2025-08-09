Cruel Summer Season 3 in development; Olivia Holt to return

The third season of Cruel Summer is currently in development, as per a Variety report. Hulu and Freeform are in talks for a new season. Olivia Holt, who was part of the drama’s first installment is expected to return for Cruel Summer Season 3. The news comes after Freeform had canceled the show in 2023. Michelle Purple and Jessica Biel are set to be executive producers for the show once again through Iron Ocean. Cruel Summer Season 3 will bring back a pivotal character from the show's first edition.(Screengrab/YouTube)

Cruel Summer Season 3: Olivia Holt to return

Holt is set to reprise her role as Kate Wallis for the third installment. Lionsgate TV will be the studio, while Cori Uchida and Adam Lash are going to be the executive producers and showrunners.

The first season centered around the disappearance of Wallis (Olivia Holt). The nerdy Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) was accused of her disappearance. The story’s timeline stretched across three summers as Turner battled with the accusation concerning Holt’s disappearance.

Apart from Holt and Aurelia, Cruel Summer Season 1 featured Froy Gutierrez, Michael Landes, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Harley Quinn Smith and Brooklyn Sudano.

While the first installment was well received, Freeform decided to go with an anthology set up for the second edition of the series. Cruel Summer Season 2 did not receive a positive response as expected. The show followed three different timelines surrounding Y2K, focusing on the early friendship between Megan (Sadie Stanley), Luke (Griffin Gluck) and Isabella (Lexi Underwood).

What has Olivia Holt been part of since Cruel Summer?

Since her appearance in the show, Holt has been part of Heart Eyes as well as the Peacock comedy series Laid. She also made her Broadway debut with Chicago in 2023.

FAQs

Was Cruel Summer canceled?

Yes, the show was canceled by Freeform in 2023 after two seasons.

What is the plot of Cruel Summer?

The first season revolved around the disappearance of a woman and the accusations against another person of being involved in the matter.

Was Jeanette guilty in Cruel Summer?

Yes, she was guilty in a way since she did not hear Kate’s cries in the basement of the assistant vice principal and kept denying that she knew where Kate was.

Will there be a Cruel Summer season 3?

As of now, a third season is in development.