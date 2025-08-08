Wednesday Addams grandmother Hester Frump is asked to be Nevermore's top donor. How rich is the Addams family?

Wednesday, a supernatural fantasy series, recently marked its return on Netflix with Part 1 of its second season, which consists of four episodes. In the latest episodes, the titular character, essayed by Jenna Ortega, is headed back to the Nevermore Academy, where unfinished business as well as a mysterious stalker are waiting for her. Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 released on Netflix earlier this month.(Screengrab/YouTube)

Season 2 of Wednesday gave critical insights into the wealthy Addams family and marked the introduction of Wednesday Addams' grandmother, Hester Frump.

Who is Hester Frump?

Hester Frump, also known as Grandmama, is essayed by Joanna Lumley in the Netflix series, marking her entry in Episode 4.

She is introduced to the viewers in the series when Principal of Nevermore Academy, Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi), seems determined to secure a generous donation from her for the institution, as per Tom's Guide.

For this, Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday) uses her siren powers at the request of Dort to convince Wednesday Addams' mother, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), to ask her mother, Hester Frump, to donate to the academy.

Being a mortuary mogul, Hester Frump is presented as an extremely rich person in the series. She owns several funeral homes and nearly has a monopoly over the business, with Nevermore Academy Principal talking about it with Morticia when seeking a donation for the school.

The Addams family's net worth

Although Hester Frump's net worth is not known, the fortune of the Addams Family, led by Wednesday's father, Gomez Addams, has been estimated.

In a 2007 report, which was updated in 2011, Forbes estimated Gomez's total earnings to be worth $2 billion.

While the Addams family is rarely seen carrying out any work, Gomez is touted to be exorbitantly wealthy and resides in a Gothic mansion. In 1991, the story of The Addams Family revolved around the plan to steal the family fortune. According to Screen Rant, the wealth includes Gomez’s family inheritance as well as their success in many business ventures.

Wednesday's relationship with her mother

In the maiden season of the Netflix series, viewers were introduced to a tumultuous mother-daughter relationship between Morticia and Wednesday. However, the two of them later managed to find some common ground. The strained relationship holds major significance in Season 2 of the series as well.

Alfred Gough, the co-creator of the series, earlier told Screen Rant that the problems between the two of them are all about control, since Wednesday looks ahead to "control the situation". He added that Morticia is "kind of a helicopter parent."

FAQs

When did Wednesday season 2 come out?

Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 was released on August 6.

Where to watch on Wednesday?

Fans can see all the episodes on Netflix.

What's the release date for Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2?

It will be out on September 3, 2025.