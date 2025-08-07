EXCLUSIVE| Catherine Zeta-Jones on her love for India: The core of Addams family is same as any Indian family

After having a recurring appearance in the first season of Wednesday as Morticia Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones has returned as a series regular in the show’s recently released second season. Reflecting on her long and illustrious career and the fact she is still getting such interesting characters to play on screen, the Hollywood legend feels humbled. Catherine Zeta-Jones(Photo: Scott A Garfitt/AP)

She shares, “I'm humbled that Tim Burton called me up and envisioned me as his Morticia in his wonderful world of Wednesday. I am honored to work with Luis (Guzman, co-actor), who I worked with in Traffic 25 years ago and I still love going to work. But going to work with beautiful human beings like Luis, Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega, and all the fantastic cast, it doesn't get better than this. I am humbled in the fact that the world is as excited seeing it as I was doing it.”

Watch the entire interview here:

A die-hard lover of India and its culture, Catherine Zeta-Jones insists that The Addams family is a lot like a traditional Indian family. “It's a wonderful inclusive modern day family, but you know how much I love India and how much I come to India. India is a country based on strong rooted family values. You have aunties, uncles, grandmothers, children, nephews, nieces, and that's the core mentality of the Addam's family too,” she says.

The actor adds, “Yes, we're quirky, we're different, we're outcasts, but we allow our children to be different, and that may be the quintessential difference. And if you're different, it's a gift, it's not something that you have to hide. There are families where sometimes children are not seen or heard, but in the Addams family, the parents want their kids to be seen, they want them to be heard.”

As she expresses her love for India, ask her what keeps pulling her back to the country and she quips, “How long have you got?” She adds, “First of all, India was a country that I always wanted to visit and then I got to a certain age where I was like, ‘I don't want to visit it maybe now, because it'll never live up to my expectations.’ But when I first came to India, it lived up to my expectations and more. I have never felt as rooted in a country as I do when I am in India. I always feel like I've been there before, that I was part of this world and it doesn’t happen in any other country other than India. I love you and I will always want to come back.”