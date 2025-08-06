Who is the stalker in Wednesday Season 2? Here is everything you need to know

The much-awaited second season of Wednesday, a record-breaking supernatural fantasy series on Netflix, released its Part 1 on August 6. It marks Jenna Ortega's lead character, Wednesday Addams' return to the Nevermore Academy after the summer vacation, and she is now surrounded by more threats in life, including a stalker who is sending her texts and letters. Jenna Ortega is back with the second season of Wednesday.(Instagram/Netflix)

According to Comic Book, the maiden season of the Netflix series ended with a cliffhanger, promising more challenges in the life of the titular character. It saw Wednesday being given a smartphone from Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), and soon it buzzed with texts from an unknown stalker, besides featuring images of Wednesday herself.

While Season 1 ending set the stage for the second season, the makers did not waste any time in unveiling the identity of the mysterious stalker - a person whom the fans could have never expected.

Who is Wednesday’s stalker in Season 2?

Upon her return to the Nevermore Academy, Wednesday now finds it to be unpleasantly transformed, ever since she led the students in her major battle against Crackstone. She is now being considered a local hero and is constantly hounded by students seeking her autograph. Moreover, this unwanted fame has even taken over the new principal, Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi). She seems determined to make Wednesday an honor student.

Also read: Does Xavier come back in Wednesday Season 2? Percy Hynes White's absence explained

Soon after, Wednesday starts getting a series of cryptic letters from her stalker, asking her to take part in dangerous games.

Not just that, the stalker even throws dismembered body parts into the lead character's room and even kidnaps her roommate, Enid (Emma Myers). As Wednesday somehow managed to rescue her roommate, she finally gets to unveil the identity of her pursuer.

In the second episode of Wednesday Season 2, the real face of the stalker is revealed. It is none other than Agnes DeMille (Evie Templeton), one of Wednesday's biggest fans at the academy.

As per Beebom, she is the same person who took Wednesday's autograph on their first day in the school and was ultimately shooed away by Bianca. While she considers Wednesday as her idol, Agnes appears more woeful than expected. She looks like the most sinister person around on Wednesday, making every possible effort to gain the titular character's admiration. As a result, she ends up coming up with several life-threatening schemes for Wednesday while using her invisibility power.

FAQs

When and where to watch Wednesday Season 2?

Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 came out on Netflix on August 6.

How many episodes are there in Wednesday Season 2?

In total, there are eight episodes.

When will Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2 come out?

Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2, featuring Episodes 5 to 8, will be released on September 3, 2025.