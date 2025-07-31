Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about 25 years of marital bliss with Michael Douglas: ‘They said it never lasts’

Hollywood actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is embracing a major relationship milestone as she and husband Michael Douglas prepare to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, later this year. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the season 2 premiere of Wednesday, the 55-year-old opened up about her enduring bond with Michael and the sense of pride she feels in the family they've built together. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas got married in 2000

Reflecting on the upcoming anniversary, Catherine remarked on the longevity of their relationship with a smile. "Can you imagine? And they said it never lasts," she quipped.

Now, more than two decades later, the couple are proud parents to two grown children—24-year-old Dylan and 22-year-old Carys. The Chicago star shared that raising their kids has been one of the most fulfilling parts of their journey together. “I think that what we've accomplished, and I think both of us will say the same and I'll speak for myself, is our children are truly wonderful,” she said, reflecting on their accomplishments and growth. “They have graduated (now) and the joy they bring us, and now that they've flown the nest, the joy that we have together,” she added.

Though their silver anniversary falls on November 18, celebrations will have to wait due to her busy filming schedule. Catherine revealed that she’ll be on set for season 3 of Wednesday during that time. Still, she hinted at bigger plans on the horizon. “I’ve been working a lot this year and he’s been so supportive. It’s special. It’s a big milestone. 25 years—I think we’re going to be doing a party around the holidays,” she said.

With her birthday in late September and Christmas just weeks after their anniversary, Zeta-Jones admitted the final stretch of the year is shaping up to be hectic. “From my birthday (Sep 25) to Christmas is going to be a pretty busy time as I’ll be working,” she noted. Still, her excitement about commemorating the occasion with her loved ones is clear.