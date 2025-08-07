Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Facelift or filter? Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Wednesday look raises eyebrows

ByEshana Saha
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 12:34 pm IST

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Wednesday Season 2 look sparks facelift rumors, with fans debating if it’s surgery, filters or just dramatic styling.

As Catherine Zeta-Jones returns to screens as Morticia Addams in Wednesday Season 2, some viewers noticed subtle changes in her appearance - sparking speculation about possible cosmetic work.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' appearance in Wednesday Season 2 is under scrutiny as fans speculate a possible facelift.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
At the London premiere and during press appearances, Zeta-Jones delivered a high-fashion, gothic femme-fatale look - slicked-up buns, dramatic smokey eyes, and flawless skin reflecting Morticia Addams' heavy-lidded gloomy elegance. Here's what fans think about her appearance.

Filters over facelifts?

Online chatter suggests the actress’ seemingly altered features could be the result of post-production smoothing. One viewer observed facial areas, especially the cheekbones and nose, appeared unusually soft - like a Snapchat filter. Others attributed the effect to heavy makeup, lighting and editing aimed at delivering that eerie, flawless Morticia vibe.

Also Read | Emma Stone just went from goofy soft femme to snatched pixie-core: Plastic surgeon weighs in on what's different

Cosmetic surgery rumors

While Zeta-Jones hasn’t publicly commented on her current look, she has previously denied any surgical enhancements. In 2016, she told Good Housekeeping: “I have not been under the knife … yet,” adding she’s “not anti-plastic surgery.”

However, plastic surgery specialists have speculated on possible non-surgical treatments over the years. Observers point to regularly smooth or taut skin - likely maintained through Botox, fillers, facial peels, or radiofrequency treatments rather than full surgical procedures. Earlier tabloid claims of eyelid surgery in the early 2000s were denied by her representatives.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE| Catherine Zeta-Jones on her love for India: The core of Addams family is same as any Indian family

At this moment, there’s no verified evidence Zeta-Jones has undergone a facelift. Fans’ perceptions are likely shaped by makeup, lighting, filters, and youthful skincare routines - elements carefully woven into her onscreen Morticia transformation. Still, the speculation reveals a larger conversation about beauty, aging, and appearance expectations for Hollywood stars.

