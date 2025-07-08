Emma Stone just went from goofy soft femme to snatched pixie-core: Plastic surgeon weighs in on what's different

Eddington's Los Angeles premiere was no doubt a starry affair, what with the Ari Aster film inching close to its theatrical release. But what completely upstaged everything was leading lady Emma Stone. It wasn't the edgy mauve Louis Vuitton evening silhouette, or the perfectly coiffed pixie cut. It was her face. Emma Stone: Before and after the alleged cosmetic procedures(Photos: X)

Something was different. Radically. Evidently. Just the right amount to leave you guessing if Emma, 36, too, decided to go under the knife. It could be the hair, the makeup, may be even the lenses, but Dr. Jonny Betteridge, is pretty convinced of his mock up of the procedures the actor has gone under.

Across two elaborately detailed posts, Dr. Betteridge breaks down the defining pillars of Emma's face that was, and what all changed to achieve the manic pixie vibe she seems to have now got going on. He describes lower brow position, hooded upper eyelids and softer cheek volume as the foundation of what Emma's face originally used to be.

In his post, Dr. Betteridge points out how now Emma's brows sit higher especially the tails, the eyes appear more almond-shaped and the cheeks are subtly lifted and contoured — all seemingly minute shifts, but still coming together to create a hard-to-miss visual impact. His analysis? Emma's gotten a surgical brow lift, a blepharoplasty and an endoscopic face lift done.

If you're wondering about how big or small these procedures are, Dr. Betteridge goes onto explain how lifting the mid-face involves placing 3 key stitches, each targeting a specific area. In his own words, what this does is, "help restore a natural and youthful curve to the cheek called the Ogee line". The purpose of these stitches is to reposition fat pads in the face such as the one under the eyes, that in the cheeks and the one near the cheekbone — each adding to a palpable sense of contour and definition.

Well, knife or no-knife, Emma's big little spruce up definitely can't go unnoticed.