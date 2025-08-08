733%: Jenna Ortega's unbelievable pay hike in Wednesday Season 2. Here's how much Netflix show star will now earn

Wednesday Addams is back, so be sure not to turn those frowns upside down, as Netflix takes viewers into the ever-morbid life of the Addams family character during her time at Nevermore High School. Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, reportedly got a budget bump in Season 2.(AFP)

Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 has already dropped with the second part slated to come out later this year.

This time, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams is joined by younger brother Pugsley, who has already shown a penchant for Dr Frankenstein-like reanimations – here's looking at you Slurp!

Some spoilers ahead for Wednesday Season 2 part 1.

So…thus far, we know Wednesday has a stalker, there is a new outcast who is an avian, and is actively after Wednesday, a brain eating zombie is on the loose, and the new principal definitely wants some of the Addams family money going into the school. On top of that, the Hyde (Season 1's antagonist) has broken free.

Feel like it's a lot to process? Topping it off is Wednesday's own battle with her psychic abilities, and a delicate balance of her relationship with her mother, Morticia, and grandmother, Hester Frump.

With so much going on, how much is Jenna Ortega making for Wednesday Season 2? Let's find out.

Jenna Ortega Wednesday Season 2 salary: Explained

While the budget of Wednesday Season 2 is not public, IndieWire reported that the Netflix series got a significant budget bump as compared to the first installment. The first episode is even directed by Tim Burton, who helmed four of the eight episodes in the first season.

Burton is known for his unique takes on horror, combining gothic elements, as immortalized in films like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Corpse Bride.

Reddit users have posited that each episode cost around $20 million to make.

While Ortega's exact pay is not known, Cosmopolitan reported that it was likely at par with what the core kids in Stranger Things made.

They earned around $30,000 per episode for Season 1 and 2. Notably, given that Jenna Ortega was already more famous than the actors of Stranger Things were in the initial seasons, there is a chance she could have been paid north of the amount as well.

However, more interestingly, the Stranger Things core cast started making $250,000 per episode, when they negotiated their salaries before Season 3. That means they brought in a cool $2 million per season.

The publication notes Ortega's pay package would also be in a similar range, so if we consider her to get the same pay as the core Stranger Things cast, even then it is a massive bump.

Specifically, it is a 733% pay bump per episode! Ortega's total net worth as of 2025 is $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She returns as Wednesday in part 2 of Season 2, which arrives on Netflix on September 3.