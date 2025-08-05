Justin Timberlake ‘pushed through for months before’ Lyme disease diagnosis, Jessica Biel ‘was incredibly supportive’

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake, who recently opened up about his Lyme disease diagnosis, was "pushing through for months before finally getting answers". His wife Jessica Biel was "incredibly supportive" of him, People reported, citing their family source. Justin talked about his Lyme disease diagnosis on social media on July 31. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are parents to two sons.

Justin Timberlake was quietly dealing with health issues

As per the report, the news has brought Justin "clarity".

"He's not 20 anymore. But when his symptoms worsened, he realised something deeper was going on. He pushed through for months before finally getting answers. The Lyme disease diagnosis brought clarity to a series of unexplained issues that he's been quietly dealing with," People's source said.

According to the source, Jessica "felt like something was off" with Justin's health. She "encouraged him to get checked out." Jessica “could tell that he wasn't himself. She's incredibly supportive”, the source added.

Justin's focus is now health and family

Justin will now focus on his treatment and recovery. "He's taking it seriously. The plan is to rest, spend time with Jess and the kids and do everything he can to heal. He loved touring and being back onstage, but he's also relieved it's over. Now he can focus on his health," added the source.

He recently concluded his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour, an international run in support of his 2024 studio album, Everything I Thought It Was. Justin and Jessica are parents to sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5.

What Justin said about his health recently

Justin announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post, informing fans that he wanted to "shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes". A part of his note read, "I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which I don’t say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

"When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going," he added.

Justin had previously cancelled or postponed shows on his tour due to an ongoing back injury, bronchitis and laryngitis, and an ankle injury.

About Justin's career

Over the years, Justin released several albums, including Justified, FutureSex/LoveSounds, The 20/20 Experience, The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, and Man of the Woods (2018). He has sung several songs such as Cry Me a River, Rock Your Body, My Love, Give It to Me, 4 Minutes, Suit & Tie and Can't Stop the Feeling, among others.

He has starred in several films such as The Love Guru (2008), The Social Network (2010), Bad Teacher (2011), Friends with Benefits (2011), In Time (2011), Wonder Wheel (2017) and Palmer (2021).