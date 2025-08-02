Where was The Yogurt Shop Murder filmed? New HBO series revisits 1991 crime scene

HBO throws the spotlight back on the crime that rocked Austin. The Yogurt Shop Murders, a four-part documentary series from filmmaker Margaret Brown (Descendant), premieres Sunday, August 3 at 10 p.m. ET. The documentary follows a gruesome crime. Four teenage girls-Eliza Thomas, 17, sisters Jennifer Harbison, 17, and Sarah Harbison, 15, and Amy Ayers, just 13-were found brutally murdered inside a “I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt!” shop on West Anderson Lane. HBO’s new docuseries The Yogurt Shop Murders premieres on August 3.(hbo.com)

The series first debuted at SXSW and will stream weekly on Max.

The Yogurt Shop Murders filming locations

The murders took place inside a “I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt!” shop on West Anderson Lane, Austin, Texas, on December 6, 1991. The 2025 docuseries The Yogurt Shop Murders was filmed in Austin, Texas.

According to People, at first, responders thought it was just a fire. But what they found inside that yogurt shop was something else entirely. The fire, investigators later determined, was set intentionally-likely to destroy evidence. Over the years, dozens of people confessed, many falsely.

Authorities focused their case on four local boys. Three confessed by 1999, but the investigation was riddled with issues. The prosecution fell apart. By 2009, all had been released and had their charges dismissed. DNA evidence later excluded them from the crime scene entirely, adding more confusion to a case already marked by missteps and unanswered questions.

HBO calls the series “a haunting” look at how the case unraveled and how it continues to devastate families and the city alike. Brown’s approach, known for her patient and emotionally layered storytelling, aims to put the spotlight back on those left behind, rather than just the crime itself.

Other residents of the location

For Austin residents, the yogurt shop is not just a crime scene-it is a wound that never really healed. Many locals still remember where they were the day the news broke. For those who lived through it, the tragedy became part of the city’s fabric.

“They’re not forgotten. They’re not given up on,” said Angie Ayers, sister-in-law of victim Amy Ayers, in a past interview with People.

Brown’s series dives deep into the lasting impact on loved ones, law enforcement, and a city still searching for answers. For many in Austin, it’s not just a cold case. It is part of the city’s history-and a reminder of a night that changed everything.

Every year, people still leave flowers near the site. Some pause there just to remember.

FAQs

When did the Austin yogurt shop murders happen?

The murders occurred on December 6, 1991.

Who were the victims?

Four teenage girls: Eliza Thomas, Jennifer Harbison, Sarah Harbison, and Amy Ayers.

Where did the crime take place?

Inside a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas.

Has anyone been convicted?

No lasting convictions; charges were dismissed in 2009.

When does HBO’s series air?

The Yogurt Shop Murders premieres Sunday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.