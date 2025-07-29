NYC shooter Shane Tamura mentioned top neuroscientists, ‘frontline documentary’ in his suicide note

In his alleged suicide note, NYC shooter Shane Tamura who killed four people named a number of well-known neuroscientists and applauded a documentary about CTE brain disorders, according to individuals who spoke to The Post. In his notes, Tamura also pleaded for his brain to be examined after the slaughter and accused football for his apparent battle with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurological condition.(X/@RightGlockMom)

The rambling notes, as per the POST sources, were hidden in his wallet when he entered the NFL's corporate headquarters in the Midtown building at 345 Park Ave.

Shane Tamura thanks CTE doc

Tamura, who stated that he had CTE, had written “frontline documentary” on one of the pages, seemingly referring to the “League of Denial” doc that examined the connections between the NFL and the brain damage associated with head trauma.

The physicians who were mentioned in one of the pages the chilling notes include Dr. Ann McKee, the Chief of Neuropathology at the BU Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, and Dr. Christopher Nowinski, co-founder of Boston University's CTE Center.

He also mentioned Terry Long, an ex-player for the Pittsburgh Steelers who was diagnosed with CTE after he killed himself by downing antifreeze.

Tamura's note reportedly read, “Terry Long, football gave me CTE and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze.”

Blasting NFL, he said, “You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you.”

“Please study brain for CTE. I’m sorry. The league knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits. They failed us,” he added.

Concussions and other repetitive head injuries, which are widespread in contact sports like football, have been linked to the degenerative brain disease. However, it can only be identified after the demise of an individual.

Shane Tamura says sorry to Rick

In addition. Tamura apologized in the note, stating, “Tell Rick I'm sorry for everything.”

This comment, according to law enforcement authorities, was reportedly a gesture to the person who bought the firearm used in the attack.