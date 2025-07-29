Who was Wesley Lepatner? Blackstone executive among four killed in NYC shooting

Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone executive, was among the four people killed on Monday when a shooter broke into the company's Park Avenue offices in New York City, the private equity behemoth stated in a statement Tuesday morning. She was 43 years old, as per TheRealDeal. Wesley LePatner

LePatner, a mother and wife, served as the CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, or BREIT, an evergreen real estate fund, and the global head of core+ real estate for the $1.2 trillion company.

Blackstone condoles Wesley LePatner's demise

“We are heartbroken to share that our colleague, Wesley LePatner, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident at 345 Park Avenue,” the firm said in a statement. “Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed.”

Blackstone further described her as a “brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond.” Stressing that LePatner embodied “the best of Blackstone,” she said, “Our prayers are with her husband, children and family. We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD.”

Also Read: Who was Terry Long? Here's why NYC shooter Shane Tamura mentioned late NFL player in suicide note

Who was Wesley LePatner?

LePatner, who had previously worked for Goldman Sachs, spent over ten years with the organization, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated from Yale and was the board member of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

A Blackstone representative stated that LePatner is survived by husband and two children.

What happened to Manhattan shooting suspect Shane Tamura?

Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, started firing inside a Manhattan building at 7 pm on Monday, killing four individuals, including LePatner.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City inspected the site and informed that Tamura had died from what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During a press conference, police commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that 36-year-old NYPD officer, Didarul Islam, was killed in the incident. He was a Bangladeshi immigrant who had been a New York City police officer for just over three years.

Islam is survived by two young kids and wife, who is expecting their third child, the officer said.