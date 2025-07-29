Shane Tamura killed four people Monday night when he opened fire at 345 Park Avenue, a corporate skyscraper that houses the NFL's and investment firm Blackstone's headquarters. Terry Luther Long, a former tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died in 2005 at the age of 45.(X)

According to authorities, the 27-year-old shooter from Las Vegas had a history of mental health problems. He played football in high school, but according to acquaintances, there was no sign that he had any plans to play in the NFL.

CNN reports that Tamura's purported suicide note was discovered from his back pocket at the crime scene in New York City. According to reports, it said: “Terry Long football gave me CTE, and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze. You can't go against the NFL; they'll squash you.”

“Study my brain, please. I'm sorry. Tell Rick I'm sorry for everything,” the note added.

Also Read: NYC shooter Shane Tamura described as ‘jokester' by former football teammate: ‘Had a ton of energy’

Who was Terry Long?

American football player Terry Luther Long, a former tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died in 2005 at the age of 45.

From 1984 to 1991, Long played with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is regarded as a reasonably lengthy NFL football career. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, his athletic career with the East Carolina Pirates from 1980 to 1983.

During his eight NFL seasons, he supposedly started 89 games and participated in 105 others.

He tragically ended his life after consuming a bottle of antifreeze. His death was first attributed to meningitis, but a death certificate declared this to be untrue.

ESPN reported at the time that the ruling was overturned when external laboratory testing on Long's urine and tissue revealed the presence of ethylene glycol, the active component of antifreeze.

According to The Brain Injury Research Institute, Long was reportedly experiencing head injuries from football that may have contributed to his suicide.

“Terry Long committed suicide due to chronic traumatic encephalopathy from his long-term playing,” stated Dr. Bennet Omalu during an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

One of the factors thought to have contributed to Long's death was Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, sometimes referred to as dementia pugilistica. The severe brain disorder is most frequently observed in professional boxers.