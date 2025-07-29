Who was Julia Hyman? Employee killed by Shane Tamura in NYC shooting identified as Cornell grad

One of the victims shot dead by shooter Shane Tamura, 27, in Manhattan was identified as Cornell University graduate who was employed by the management firm that owned the Midtown skyscraper, NY Post reported. New York Police Department (NYPD) officers secure the scene of a shooting from Monday in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The gunman who killed four people and himself at a Midtown Manhattan tower on Monday was targeting the National Football League�s office, but ended up on the floor of another company by mistake, according to two senior law enforcement officers. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Julia Hyman was shot dead when Tamura broke into the upscale Park Avenue office building on Monday night.

“The gunman who killed 4 at Manhattan office building was targeting NFL headquarters but took wrong elevator,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

According to he Post sources and Hyman's LinkedIn page, she was a 2020 Cornell graduate who was killed when Tamura accidentally took the elevator to reach the 33rd-floor offices of Rudin Management, where she worked as an associate.

According to investigators, Tamura had been attempting to attack the NFL offices, which are situated on the lower floors of the structure.

Who were other NYC shooting victims?

Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, a married mother of two, and NYPD officer Didarul Islam, whose wife is expecting their third child, were among the three other people killed in the incident.

“Words cannot express the devastation we feel,” Blackstone said in a statement. “Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond.”

The identity of a security guard shot in the foyer is still unknown.

Tamura had mental illness history

Tamura had a history of mental illness, according to the police, and a meandering note discovered on his body implied that he had a grievance against the NFL. He reportedly claimed in the note that he suffered from a brain disorder -- chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Although his motive has not been established, detectives were considering whether he might have targeted the building particularly since it houses the NFL headquarters.

According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, officers discovered magazines, ammo, a pistol, and a rifle case in Tamura's vehicle. They also found Tamura's medication.