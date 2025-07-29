What is CTE? NYC shooting suspect Shane Devon Tamura's note says ‘Study my brain please’

NYC shooting investigators reportedly discovered a note from suspect Shane Tamura's pocket mentioning that he developed chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition associated with head trauma. Shane Tamura shot himself on the 33rd floor of the building at 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan(Getty Images via AFP)

In the note, he allegedly complained about the NFL, which has its headquarters in the tower he targeted, and requested for his brain to be examined.

Tamura allegedly blamed the NFL for his mental health issues, according to the several-page memo that was found after his death.

“Terry Long football gave me CTE and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze,” the note read, as per CNN. “You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you.”

Terry Long, a former lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was diagnosed with CTE. In 2005, the former football player drank antifreeze and died by suicide.

“Study my brain please I’m sorry Tell Rick I’m sorry for everything,” the note added.

What is CTE?

CTE is a progressive neurological condition linked to repetitive head trauma.

It can only be detected after death, however it has been found in many athletes who play contact sports like football. Over time, the illness is known to result in aggressive or violent behavior, depression and anxiety, mood swings, memory loss, impulsive behavior, suicidal thoughts and cognitive impairment.

People who participated in U.S. football and other contact sports, such as boxing, have been diagnosed with CTE. It may have also occurred in members of the armed forces who have been exposed to bomb blasts. The signs of CTE include cognitive and emotional difficulties, physical symptoms, and other behaviors. It is believed that symptoms appear years or even decades after a head injury.

Shane Tamura was talented high school football player

Tamura, the gunman accused of killing at least four people inside a vast Park Avenue office tower that houses NFL offices, was a gifted high school football player, according to his former coach.

According to a former classmate who spoke to NBC News, Tamura, 27, moved to Granada Hills Charter School in 2015.

His ex-coach Walter Roby described him as "a great" running back who was "real elusive, real agile".

“He came in, worked hard, kept his nose down,” Roby stated.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that Tamura had a “documented mental health history", but did not clarify whether it led to the shooting.

Police officers are still looking into why he targeted the office block.