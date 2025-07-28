North Georgia braces for record-breaking triple digit temperatures; Heat advisories and warnings issued

North Georgia is likely to witness severe heat wave, with temperatures reaching to 100 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday and heat index rising to 100 to 111 degrees. The heat wave is predicted to peak on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in certain areas of metro Atlanta and North Georgia hovering with 100 degrees.(AFP)

One county in North Georgia received the first Extreme Heat Warning from the National Weather Service.

While there is a risk of isolated to sporadic thunderstorms through Tuesday, there is still a remote possibility of extensive severe weather.

North Georgia intense heat: Residents urged to restrict outdoor activities

In a bid to prepare for the extended heat, residents are encouraged to restrict their outside activities during peak hours, remain hydrated, and keep an eye on those who may be at risk.

With overnight lows still in the 70s, warm, humid nights won't offer much respite.

According to the National Weather Service, it might get as high as 111 degrees in Putnam County on Monday. The alert stretches into Milledgeville and Dublin.

North Georgia intense heat: List of Cooling centers issued

While there may be a greater likelihood of afternoon storms by the middle of the week, the heat will still be a major factor at least until Thursday.

Authorities advise citizens to stay hydrated, avoid being outside during hot weather, and keep an eye on elderly or fragile neighbors in anticipation of prolonged heat.

Cooling centers will be accessible in several areas.

DeKalb County cooling centers

Cobb County cooling center

Clayton County cooling centers

Douglas County cooling centers

Jasper and Newton counties cooling centers

Marietta cooling center

Throughout the week, the Southeast, including towns like Tampa, Savannah, Mobile and Orlando could see dozens of daily record highs.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures are predicted to persist over a large portion of the Great Lakes, Midwest, and Northeast until the first week of August.