Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tornado in Cobb County? Videos near Atlanta's Truist Park spark concerns

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jul 02, 2025 05:38 AM IST

Videos showing a massive cloud formation near Atlanta's Truist Park sparked concern. Residents questioned whether a tornado had touched down in Cobb County.

Videos showing a massive, swirling cloud formation near Atlanta's Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon sparked concern. Residents questioned whether a tornado had touched down in Cobb County, Georgia. Authorities have not yet issued a statement.

A massive cloud formation was seen near Atlanta's Truist Park.(UnSplash)
A massive cloud formation was seen near Atlanta's Truist Park.(UnSplash)

 

Witness reports:

As videos surfaced, many social media users began speculating about the mysterious cloud formation, with some questioning whether it was a tornado or funnel cloud.

One person wrote on Facebook: “This just passed over us in Cobb County on the border with Fulton County. I presume it is a type of steam spout or water spout from the Chattahoochee River? Not a tornado but quite a sight! Followed by a rainbow.”

Another added: “It’s called a rain shaft. It brings with it high winds and heavy downpour. Different from a microburst.”

A third person wrote: “It is *NOT* a tornado. It’s something called a scud cloud—it’s not rotating.”

Another person wrote: “Scud cloud. Actually not a tornado and completely harmless. Looks pretty wicked though.”

Another witness added: “Scud, not a tornado. You’d know if it were a tornado bc it’d be violently rotating!”

A social media user wrote: “The storms in Cobb County have been kind of crazy, even today. Now this?! Apparently it’s not a tornado but some type of cloud?!”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Tornado in Cobb County? Videos near Atlanta's Truist Park spark concerns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On