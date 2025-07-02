Tornado in Cobb County? Videos near Atlanta's Truist Park spark concerns

Videos showing a massive, swirling cloud formation near Atlanta's Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon sparked concern. Residents questioned whether a tornado had touched down in Cobb County, Georgia. Authorities have not yet issued a statement. A massive cloud formation was seen near Atlanta's Truist Park.(UnSplash)

Witness reports:

As videos surfaced, many social media users began speculating about the mysterious cloud formation, with some questioning whether it was a tornado or funnel cloud.

One person wrote on Facebook: “This just passed over us in Cobb County on the border with Fulton County. I presume it is a type of steam spout or water spout from the Chattahoochee River? Not a tornado but quite a sight! Followed by a rainbow.”

Another added: “It’s called a rain shaft. It brings with it high winds and heavy downpour. Different from a microburst.”

A third person wrote: “It is *NOT* a tornado. It’s something called a scud cloud—it’s not rotating.”

Another person wrote: “Scud cloud. Actually not a tornado and completely harmless. Looks pretty wicked though.”

Another witness added: “Scud, not a tornado. You’d know if it were a tornado bc it’d be violently rotating!”

A social media user wrote: “The storms in Cobb County have been kind of crazy, even today. Now this?! Apparently it’s not a tornado but some type of cloud?!”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information