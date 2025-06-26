Florida home ripped off ground during tornado, horrifying video captured on doorbell cam

A doorbell camera captured a terrifying moment on Wednesday evening (local time) when powerful winds ripped a mobile home clean off its foundation in the Ranchero Village area of Largo, Florida, as a tornado tore through the region. Doorbell camera captures as home ripped off ground amid strong winds in Florida(Facebook/@denisphillipsweatherman)

The video shows debris flying as strong winds sweep through the area. A mobile home in the background suddenly lifts off the ground, tilts, and rises into the air in one quick horrific motion. The structure, caught mid-lift like a scene from a disaster movie. Even another home nearby appears dislodged from its foundation.

Authorities rushed to the scene shortly after receiving multiple reports of storm-related damage. In a post on X, the Largo police department said, “This evening, Largo fire rescue and the Largo police department responded to reports of significant storm-related damage at Ranchero Village and Bay Ranch Manufactured Home Communities on the 7000 block of Ulmerton Road,” the statement read.

“Emergency crews are actively assessing the scene. At this time, no injuries have been reported; however, multiple homes have sustained damage,” it added.

Owner was 'doing somersaults inside’

An ABC Action News correspondent on the ground spoke to the homeowner whose house was seen lifting in the video. She was inside the home at the time of the incident.

“I was doing somersaults inside,” she recalled, describing how the tornado seemed to toss her around the interior. “But came out walking with only some scrapes and bruises”

Several residents from Ranchero Village recounted the terrifying moments when the tornado swept through their neighborhood, describing the noise, destruction, and disbelief as their homes came under assault.

Speaking to ABC Action News, a local resident said he was watching television when the storm hit. "All of a sudden, it’s like a freight train, that’s the best way to describe it," he said. "And then I hear tearing apart and I ran into the bathroom, which is supposed to be the safest place."