DIA fire: Lightning strike sparks blaze at Denver International Airport

A lightning strike sparked a fire on Denver International Airport (DIA) property Tuesday afternoon. While the blaze did not directly impact airport operations, DIA had already been placed on a ground delay earlier due to thunderstorms. The delay began around 3:30 p.m. and was expected to continue until 8 p.m. A lightning strike sparked a fire on Denver International Airport (DIA) property.(AP)

The airport confirmed the fire in a statement, saying: “Emergency crews are responding to a brush fire west of the airfield caused by a lightning strike at 4:22pm. There are no impacts to flight operations.”

The Denver Fire Department also responded, noting: “DFD DEN crews are investigating possible multiple grass fires on airport property at the Denver International Airport. Currently the cause is unknown and the extent is still being assessed.”

Witness reports:

Several witnesses took to social media to report the lightning strike and the fire.

One person reported: “Wow, I was just at Wilson & 1st (Loveland) and lightning struck right there, and I felt it in the seat of my car.”

Another wrote, “I saw the lightening strike driving home on Pena.. I wondered if there would be a fire from it.”

A third person reported: “We are just west of the airport and were watching the lightning go straight to the ground.”

Another person wrote: “It’s pouring rain at DIA now so that’ll help put the fire out. Could see the smoke during my drive in.”