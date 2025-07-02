Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Reno Rattlesnake Mountain fire: Black smoke from Barron Way blaze spreads across city

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jul 02, 2025 03:51 AM IST

A fire broke out on Rattlesnake Mountain in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday afternoon. Photos and videos of the fire were shared on social media.

A fire broke out on Rattlesnake Mountain near Barron Way in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze ignited around 2 p.m., sending thick black smoke drifting across parts of the valley. Fire crews are actively working to contain the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A fire broke out on Rattlesnake Mountain in Reno, Nevada,(Facebook/ Dorlon Peckham)
A fire broke out on Rattlesnake Mountain in Reno, Nevada,(Facebook/ Dorlon Peckham)

 

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Reno Rattlesnake Mountain fire: Black smoke from Barron Way blaze spreads across city
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On