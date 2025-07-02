Reno Rattlesnake Mountain fire: Black smoke from Barron Way blaze spreads across city

A fire broke out on Rattlesnake Mountain near Barron Way in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze ignited around 2 p.m., sending thick black smoke drifting across parts of the valley. Fire crews are actively working to contain the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A fire broke out on Rattlesnake Mountain in Reno, Nevada,(Facebook/ Dorlon Peckham)