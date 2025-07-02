Reno Rattlesnake Mountain fire: Black smoke from Barron Way blaze spreads across city

A fire broke out on Rattlesnake Mountain in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday afternoon. Photos and videos of the fire were shared on social media.
A fire broke out on Rattlesnake Mountain near Barron Way in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze ignited around 2 p.m., sending thick black smoke drifting across parts of the valley. Fire crews are actively working to contain the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information