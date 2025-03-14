Menu Explore
American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver International Airport, passengers evacuated

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2025 07:32 AM IST

Denver airport fire: An American Airlines plane caught fire at Denver International Airport, leading to an evacuation of passengers.

Denver airport fire: An American Airlines plane caught fire at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening, prompting passengers to evacuate the aircraft. The blaze began on the plane, which was parked at Gate C38, and thick black smoke rose above the tarmac, according to airport officials.

Passengers were forced to evacuate onto the wing as flames and thick smoke.(@allenanalysis/X)
Passengers were forced to evacuate onto the wing as flames and thick smoke.(@allenanalysis/X)

There was an aircraft fire "to an American Airlines plane" that was sitting at gate C38 on Thursday evening, producing “visible smoke”, the airport was quoted as saying in the media report.

The airport said the fire was extinguished, and no injuries had been reported as of 6:15pm.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration said American Airlines Flight 1006 was diverted and safely landed at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening.

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue. The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” FOX31 quoted the American Airlines as saying in a statement.

The flight took off from the Colorado Springs Airport and was headed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, but was diverted to DIA. The plane used for the flight was a Boeing 737-800, the American Airlines added.

A photo posted by CBS News showed passengers standing on a plane's wing as smoke surrounded the aircraft.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
