East Tennessee earthquake: 3.5 magnitude quake jolts parts of Knoxville, Farragut and North Georgia

ByShweta Kukreti
May 10, 2025 07:18 PM IST

Minor earthquake affected several areas in East Tennessee, including Greenback, Knoxville, Farragut, Maryville and Seymour.

Minor earthquake was reported in certain areas of Farragut and Knoxville on Saturday morning. According to the USGS, the 3.5 magnitude earthquake affected several areas in East Tennessee, including Greenback, Maryville and Seymour.

A minor earthquake was reported in parts of Knoxville and Farragut early Saturday morning. (Reuters)
A minor earthquake was reported in parts of Knoxville and Farragut early Saturday morning. (Reuters)

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 miles southwest of Knoxville, close to Greenback, Tennessee.

Residents felt the tremors hundreds of miles away, despite the fact that the core of the earthquake was close to Knoxville.

Residents in metro Atlanta, including as far south as Newnan, informed Atlanta News First that their walls and furniture trembled during the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee earthquake occurred at 9:04 in the morning Eastern Time. Meanwhile, several people took to social media to report about the Tennessee and North Georgia earthquake.

A look at recent Tennessee earthquakes

In the last one month, 21 smaller-magnitude earthquakes have been registered in Tennessee.

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Alcoa in 1973 was the biggest to strike East Tennessee since 1900.

The Knoxville Fire Department confirmed that there were no reports of damage so far, according to spokesman Mark Wilbanks.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
