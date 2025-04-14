Brooklyn fire: Massive blaze at Farragut Houses in NYC| Video

A massive fire has broken out at the Farragut Houses, a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn, New York City. According to NY Fire Wire, the blaze originated in the compactor chute of a 14-story building. Thick smoke is visible across parts of the city. Several local residents have shared photos and updates on the incident via X.

A massive fire has broken out at Farragut Houses in Brooklyn, New York City.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)