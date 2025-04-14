Menu Explore
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
Brooklyn fire: Massive blaze at Farragut Houses in NYC| Video

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 14, 2025 05:17 AM IST

A massive fire has broken out at Farragut Houses in Brooklyn, New York City.

A massive fire has broken out at the Farragut Houses, a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn, New York City. According to NY Fire Wire, the blaze originated in the compactor chute of a 14-story building. Thick smoke is visible across parts of the city. Several local residents have shared photos and updates on the incident via X.

A massive fire has broken out at Farragut Houses in Brooklyn, New York City.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
A massive fire has broken out at Farragut Houses in Brooklyn, New York City.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Monday, April 14, 2025
