Irvine fire today: Large structure fire in Orange County, officials respond | Video

A large structure fire broke out in Irvine, California on Saturday. The blaze, reported in an Orange County commercial building, is reportedly close to a local airport on 1711 Kettering Street. Locals posted videos on social media, showing a plume of smoke coming from the building. A large fire broke in Irvine, California on Sunday(X/Irvine Police Department)

“There is a large structure fire in the area of Gillette and Kettering. Alton is shut down in all directions between Gillette and Armstrong, and Aston is shut down at Alton. Kettering is also closed between Gillette and Armstrong. Please stay out of the area,” Irvine Police Department confirmed in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Orange County Fire Authority added that several firefighters were at the scene after a third alarm fire broke. The department also posted a video on X. There is no word on injuries or fatalities yet. Authorities did not issue a statement on the cause of the fire.

Earlier this week, a fire ripped through a detached garage in Irvine. It was reported near a home in the 0 block of Shiloh around 11:33 PM local time on Wednesday. Firefighters doused the blaze in about 15 minutes. No major damage was reported. Two vehicles inside the garage sustained damage and a partial roof collapse was reported during the firefight.