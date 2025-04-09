Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

20 people killed in northern China nursing home fire: Report

Reuters |
Apr 09, 2025 08:54 AM IST

A fire broke out at 9pm on April 8 in Chengde, Hebei. Survivors from the nursing home were moved to a hospital, Xinhua said, without giving exact numbers.

Twenty people have been killed in a fire at a nursing home in northern China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday without detailing the cause of the fire.

The fire happened in Chengde City in Hebei province at 9pm local time on April 8. (Representational Image)(AP)
The fire happened in Chengde City in Hebei province at 9pm local time on April 8. (Representational Image)(AP)

The fire happened in Chengde City in Hebei province at 9pm local time on April 8, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

The remaining people from the nursing home have been transferred to a nearby hospital for further observation and treatment, Xinhua reported without saying how many.

Experts have gone to the nursing home to investigate the cause of the fire, the news agency said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / 20 people killed in northern China nursing home fire: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On