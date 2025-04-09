20 people killed in northern China nursing home fire: Report
Apr 09, 2025 08:54 AM IST
A fire broke out at 9pm on April 8 in Chengde, Hebei. Survivors from the nursing home were moved to a hospital, Xinhua said, without giving exact numbers.
Twenty people have been killed in a fire at a nursing home in northern China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday without detailing the cause of the fire.
The fire happened in Chengde City in Hebei province at 9pm local time on April 8, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.
The remaining people from the nursing home have been transferred to a nearby hospital for further observation and treatment, Xinhua reported without saying how many.
Experts have gone to the nursing home to investigate the cause of the fire, the news agency said.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
