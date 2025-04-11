PSL teams' hotel in Islamabad catches fire, covered in thick smoke as spine-chilling visuals go viral

With the Pakistan Super League 2025 set to begin on Friday, drama has already hit the new edition even before the season opener.A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Serena Hotel in Islamabad on Friday afternoon, where players from the PSL teams are currently staying. Serena Hotel in Islamabad, where PSL 2025 players and staff are staying, caught fire ahead of the season opener.(Twitter)

Videos of the hotel covered in smoke have gone viral on social media, and it reportedly took place before the players could leave for the stadium.

Meanwhile, the district administration has already confirmed that the fire originated on the top floor, and the fire department rushed to the scene. Also, the officials revealed that it was a structural fire and not a terrorist attack.

None of the guests and staff, including PSL players and staff, were injured and they were evacuated as precaution. Also the surrounding area was cordoned off, which created traffic issues.

Visuals of PSL 2025 hotel in fire:

PSL CEO Salman Naseer told Samaa TV, “None of the players or franchises faced any difficulties. The fire was extinguished on time. It did not spread to the interior of the hotel.”

“The fire brigade teams launched their operation to extinguish the fire promptly,” he added.

Meanwhile, CDA Director of Emergency Zafar Iqbal said, “Six firefighting vehicles and 50 firefighters participated in the operation to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished within half an hour.”

Islamabad United face Lahore Qalandars in the season opener, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. For the new season, the prize money for the winners has been set at USD 500,000 along with the trophy. Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive USD 200,000.

The PSL 2025 season will have 34 matches, and is scheduled from April 11 to May 18.