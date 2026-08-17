Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill put under the scanner for defensive call in Galle Test: ‘Why would you?’
India decided to bat on Day 3 as well and the call raised eyebrows given the weather prediction for the Galle Test.
Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh on Monday morning called out head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill for defensive tactics in the first Test of the two-match series in Galle. Given the rain prediction for the remainder of the contest, Ganesh wasn't able to understand why the management decided to continue batting on Day 3. The call made little sense given that two tailenders were in the middle.
The overnight pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna lasted just four balls in the middle as Asitha Fernando dismissed Krishna for 2, and India was bowled out for 462. However, Ganesh wasn't happy that India decided to bat on Day 3.
Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 3
Deep Dive
“Why would you bat on third day morning with two tail enders? #SLvIND,” Ganesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
It is worth mentioning that 64 overs have already been lost in the Test as rain played spoilsport on the opening two days. Showers are also predicted on Day 3, and the onus lies on India to force the pace as the visitors need to win seven out of nine Tests to have a shot at qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Ganesh had also called out India's tactics on Day 2 as well, saying the side should have declared after Dhruv Jurel lost his wicket on Sunday.
“Don’t understand why we haven’t declared even after Jurel’s dismissal #SLvIND,” he wrote.
India bowled out for 462
The visitors posted 462 runs on the board on the back of Devdutt Padikkal's 167-run knock. KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) also chipped in with valuable knocks as India surpassed the 400-run mark. For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya scalped four wickets while Keshara Nuwantha took three.
Mohammed Siraj then provided the best start possible with the ball for India, dismissing Nishan Fernando for a duck in the opening over. Manav Suthar then joined the action, striking with his very first delivery. The left-arm spinner dismissed Dinesh Chandimal for 4.
Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat. Currently, India are placed fifth in the WTC standings and the side cannot afford any more slip ups after the home series defeat against South Africa last year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More