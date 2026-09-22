India vs Japan Live Streaming: Where to watch IND vs JAP one-off T20I match live and online on TV
Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Japan one-off T20I match live match online and on TV.
India vs Japan Live Streaming: It is set to be a historic clash as Japan prepare to take on T20 World Champions India on home soil, with the hosts hoping the occasion can help build a stronger cricket culture in the country.
The match was announced recently and has been scheduled ahead of India’s Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya. It also marks the beginning of celebrations for 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. Japan, ranked 41st in the world, face a formidable challenge against a much stronger Indian side, making this a one-sided contest on paper. The match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground, around 100km from Tokyo, where the Indian team arrived on Sunday.
India’s training session ahead of the game was washed out, leaving the visitors without a practice session. However, it is unlikely to be a major concern, considering most of the squad was recently involved in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. India dominated the series, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.
Deep Dive
For Shreyas Iyer and his team, the game could effectively serve as a warm-up ahead of the Asian Games, with India beginning their campaign on September 28 in the quarter-final stage against an opponent yet to be decided.
Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the India vs Japan T20I
When will the One-off T20I between Japan and India be played?
The One-off T20I between Japan and India will be played on Tuesday, September 22. The contest will begin at 9:30 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 9 AM IST.
Where will the One-off T20I between Japan and India take place?
The One-off T20I between Afghanistan and India will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground.
Which channels will telecast the one-off T20I between Japan and India?
The One-off T20I between Japan and India will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where will live streaming be available for the One-off T20I between Japan and India?
The One-off T20I between Japan and India will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
Squads:
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Shirai Patmore(w), Alester Fleming, Benjamin Ito Davis, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Tsuyoshi Takada, Charlie Hara-Hinze, Shoma Slater, Jake Kusuda-Nairn
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More