Various social media posts have claimed that a young inventor from metro Atlanta has been missing for two weeks. Julian Brown, in his 20s, recently made headlines for his invention ‘Plastoline,’ which converts old plastics into usable fuels like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Where is Julian Brown? Metro Atlanta inventor who went viral for ‘Plastoline’ invention disappears after unsettling post (naturejab/Instagram)

Where is Julian Brown?

One Facebook post says, “Julian Brown, who has 1.3 million followers and 16 million likes on TikTok, has reportedly been missing for more than two weeks after claiming to successfully convert plastic waste into gasoline fuel. Share to get the word out.”

Another post reads, “Has anyone else been following Julian Brown. I thought that he just wasn’t popping up on my timeline but HE’S BEEN MISSING FOR TWO WEEKS!”

According to one Facebook post, Brown had shared some posts about how he was not going to live too long, and that someone was stalking him. Another post claimed that Brown had previously shared that “black helicopters where circling his house at night.” The post mentioned that Brown also said, “they have been following me. I know I don't have long to live.”

One post suggested that something may have happened to Brown for “pushing back against major oil/gas and electric companies.” “Hopefully they find him safe and well and hes hiding out somewhere but he was going places and working on nothing but good things,” the post reads.

No major outlets have reported on or confirmed Brown’s alleged disappearance. However, netizens are trying hard to bring attention to the case.

Brown, a 776 Foundation Climate Fellow and founder of NatureJab, was previously featured in major platforms for his unique invention – a microwave pyrolysis system that turns plastic into gasoline. According to Worldstar Hip Hop, he has not been heard from since July 3.

Fans became concerned after his final social media post read, “Something is happening keep me in your prayers please SCREEN RECORD THIS. I don’t know e.”

Speculations are rife that someone may have targeted Brown for his invention.

What did Julian Brown invent?

Brown’s groundbreaking invention, Plastoline, is a machine that transforms old plastics into useful fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Brown was concerned about environmental problems as a teenager, and spent years experimenting and perfecting the product, according to y!entertainment.

Brown previously launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $1 million goal to make his vision come true. The money was meant to cover a warehouse rental and the construction of a full-scale prototype. So far, the fundraiser has raised $18,208 of the $1M goal.