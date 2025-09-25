Emma Watson breaks silence about rift with JK Rowling: ‘The thing I'm most upset about…’

Hollywood actor Emma Watson has come forward to discuss her complicated relationship with Harry Potter author JK Rowling after the anti-trans controversy, hinting that she still has love for her and is ready to talk about it all. In 2020, Emma Watson spoke out in support of the trans community in reaction to anti-trans comments made by JK Rowling.

Emma reflects on complicated bond with Rowling

Emma spoke about her relationship with famed author JK Rowling and how it changed in the wake of the author’s anti-trans activism in the recent episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty.

During the chat, she was asked about her thoughts on Rowling’s comments that she would “never forgive” the actor for her views.

Responding to the same, Watson shared, “I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish. To come back to our earlier thing — I just don’t think these things are either or. I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.”

Watson shared that the thing she is the most “upset about is that a conversation was never made possible.”

The actor also asked if she remains open to having that dialogue, and she mentioned that she is open to that because she truly and completely believes in that.

About Emma Watson-Rowling conflict

Emma starred in the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series from 2001 to 2011. She co-starred with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as the lead three characters in the movie adaptations of Rowling's Harry Potter novels. Meanwhile, Rowling has attracted controversy in recent years for making anti-transgender comments, as well as her support for others with transphobic views.

Back in 2020, both Emma and Daniel publicly expressed support for the transgender community in response to an essay that Rowling shared that criticized transgender rights.

In 2020, Emma and her Harry Potter costars Daniel and Rupert spoke out in support of the trans community in reaction to anti-trans comments made by Rowling. "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are," Emma said on social media at the time.

Earlier this year, Rowling implied on social media that she is still angry with Emma, Daniel and Rupert for what they have said against her views.

In reply to a user on X who asked "what actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you," the author wrote, "Three guesses," seemingly alluding to the "Harry Potter" trio. In 2024, Rowling also responded to a follower who said they were "waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them."

"Not safe, I'm afraid," Rowling wrote back.