HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders coach Pete Carroll could have emptied the bench in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 40-6 loss at Indianapolis. Pete Carroll expected results to come much quicker after becoming the Raiders' coach

The Colts, after all, did.

But Carroll said his players needed the extra practice time, which underscores where the franchise sits. Any extra work, even in a blowout defeat, is welcome.

Las Vegas has lost four games in a row, and at 1-4, Carroll has matched his 2001 season at Southern California for his worst start as a head coach. He repeatedly said from the moment he was introduced in January all the way through training camp that his intention in Las Vegas was to win right away.

Carroll said Monday he remained confident in the plan. He compared the Raiders' situation to the Las Vegas Aces being up 2-0 in the WNBA Finals after beginning the season 14-14.

“I know that we’re going to come together,” Carroll said. “I have no hesitation in saying that. I just wish it was sooner than later, so we’re going to keep plugging away. Our guys are practicing hard and they care, and the leadership is good and they’re solid, and they’re keeping our guys’ heads in the right place.

“Let’s learn the lesson that the Aces taught us. They were struggling and then they win 16 in a row, and look where they are now. So things can turn, and that’s the only way I’ve ever known it, so that’s the only expectation I have.”

The Raiders are 5-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, for Sunday's home game against Tennessee. It may be the last time they're favored for a while. Las Vegas travels to Kansas City before its bye week, then hosts Jacksonville, visits Denver and faces Dallas at home.

The Raiders also hope to stay relevant in a city where the other two major professional teams have championship aspirations. The Aces are two wins away from their third title in four years, and the Golden Knights are co-favorites to win their second Stanley Cup in four years. Even the minor league baseball and indoor football teams won titles this year.

UNLV's football team, for that matter, is 5-0 under first-year coach Dan Mullen.

So Las Vegas fans have other viewing options, not to mention what the city offers from an entertainment standpoint. Allegiant Stadium could go from often feeling like a neutral site to one taken over by opposing fans.

That is, unless the Raiders and interception-prone quarterback Geno Smith start to turn things around. Carroll said he believes it's coming.

“It’s longer than I expected it to be,” Carroll said.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt, who did not travel to Indianapolis, was released Monday. Carroll didn't provide a reason, other than to say, “We just thought it was time to go in a different direction.”

Pratt started the first four games, making 25 tackles and breaking up two passes.

The Raiders signed him after he was cut in June by Cincinnati, where Pratt started 88 games over six seasons.

Rookie RB Ashton Jeanty was productive for the second straight week, finishing with 109 yards from scrimmage. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry in gaining 67 yards, but was limited to 14 rushes because the Raiders had to throw after falling behind.

The Raiders aren't taking advantage of their scoring opportunities. They have converted just 35.7% of their red-zone chances into touchdowns. Only the New York Giants at 31.6% are worse.

Las Vegas converted 8 of 14 third downs against the Colts, their best rate of the season. It was only the second time the Raiders have converted more than 40%. The Raiders converted half of their 18 third downs in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Special teams. A blocked punt was the culprit this time. The Raiders also had what would have been the game-winning field goal blocked a week earlier by Chicago.

TE Brock Bowers is week to week, according to Carroll. He played in three games while limited by the injury, but was held out against the Colts. ... P AJ Cole will not kick until Friday, when he will be re-evaluated. Carroll said another punter could be signed in case Cole can't play. ... TE Michael Mayer could get cleared Tuesday. He has missed the past two games.

39 — The Raiders had the NFL's longest active streak of games with a sack before it ended against the Colts. It was the second-longest streak by the franchise, which had a sack in 58 straight games from 1984-87. Denver now has the longest active streak at 30 games.

The Raiders host the Titans and rookie quarterback Cam Ward on Sunday.

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.