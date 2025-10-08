What's going on with Dolly Parton? Sister asks for prayers amid health challenges: 'She's strong, she's loved'

Dolly Parton's sister, Freida Parton, is calling on fans to pray for the country music icon as she navigates ongoing health challenges. Dolly Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency due to undisclosed medical issues. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Freida shared an emotional update, "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

She added, "She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you."

Also Read: Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her 58-year-old long marriage with husband: 'We never did'

Parton postpones Las Vegas residency

Earlier this month, Dolly Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency due to undisclosed medical issues.

In a statement at the time, she said, "As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You see good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

She continued, "And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you."

Neither Dolly Parton nor her sister has shared specific details about the nature of her health concerns.