Optical illusion: Can you find camouflaged wood frog in 10 seconds?

The internet loves optical illusions; they mess with our brains in the best way possible. Images that make you question your eyes actually prompt you to pause in a world that is now addicted to overstimulation. Reddit’s favorite puzzle destination, ‘Find the Sniper’, has a new optical illusion challenge! Reddit user u/guntheroac has shared an image of a “small brown wood frog” camouflaged among the leaves. The frog is hidden in a way that your naked eyes would not be able to spot in a go, unless you pay attention. Hard optical illusion: Can you find a camouflaged tiny wood frog in 10 seconds? Only smartest people can(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

What is the illusion?

The Reddit account has shared a picture of a place filled with leaves. People need to spot a brown wood frog in the picture, which is much harder than it seems to be. The redditor has captioned the image, “I went with the hard tag because I took this picture, and I knew where it was. It took me a while to find the little fella even knowing the general area it was. The full frog is visible…good luck!!”

Nature is the best hidden spot for animals, and this challenge proves just that. The ones who are able to spot the frog within 10 seconds are definitely people with sharp observation skills and eagle eyes.

Where is the frog?

If you are not able to find the frog, then here is the answer. As one comment on the post revealed, it’s halfway between the center and the right side. The user commented, “½ way between center and right side. Just left of the yellow and green leaves that touch up to each other.”

Commenting about the hardness of the challenge, one user said, “I don’t even know if I’m seeing a leaf or a frog, the camouflage is working so well.” To this, the user who shared the optical illusion replied, “I struggled to find the frog in my picture. I was shocked that IHeartFraccing (the user who commented the answer) found it so quickly.”

Clearly, the illusion was hard, and if anyone can spot the frog in the first few seconds, it is a person with sharp observational skills.

Why are optical illusions a hit?

Optical illusions are a rage right now. The Reddit community, titled r/Find The Sniper, is a spot where people love to spot hidden objects. An optical illusion helps us to focus and concentrate on an activity in times when everybody’s attention span is deteriorating daily.