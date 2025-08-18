Tennessee hiker dies from snake bite after picking up venomous reptile

A man has died after being bitten by a venomous timber rattlesnake at Savage Gulf State Park in Tennessee, officials confirmed. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was hiking near the 55th Avenue trailhead in Gruelti-Laager, about 60 miles northwest of Chattanooga, when the incident occurred on August 8, according to ABC News. Hiker dies after picking up a snake.(Unsplash)

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Matthew Griffith told the outlet that witnesses reported the man had picked up the snake and was bitten on the hand. Paramedics arrived at the scene around 12.30 pm (local time) and administered CPR and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Snake identified as Timber Rattlesnake

Officials believed the snake was a timber rattlesnake, the largest and most venomous snake species in Tennessee, per New York Times. These snakes, typically three to five feet long, are found in mature forests and rocky hillsides across the state.

Despite their intimidating appearance, wildlife experts claim that timber rattlesnakes are generally docile and prefer to remain motionless rather than strike. The experts further emphasized that the snake likely bit the hiker in self-defense when it was picked up.

Possible allergic reaction

While the official cause of death has not been released yet, Griffith suggested that the hiker may have suffered a severe allergic reaction to the venom.

Dr William Sutton, a professor at Tennessee State University, specializing in snakes, told NYT that while timber rattlesnakes have hemotoxic venom, which attacks blood cells, some people may have extreme allergic reactions similar to bee stings, which can trigger anaphylaxis, a life-threatening condition that can restrict breathing and cause a sudden drop in blood pressure.

“Some people may simply be allergic to snake venom, and it can cause death within minutes,” Sutton said.

Rare fatality but a strong warning

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data show that nearly 7,000 to 8,000 persons are bitten by venomous snakes in the United States each year, but only five fatalities are recorded annually. Experts say most bites occur when people try to catch or kill snakes.

Griffith advised people to remain calm and not attempt to handle the reptile if they encounter a snake. He also urged hikers to carry basic first aid supplies and remain aware of wildlife hazards, and added that anyone who is bitten by a snake should seek “immediate medical attention.”

Safety tips for hikers

The CDC recommends hikers take precautionary steps in snake country:

Do not pick up snakes, even if they appear dead.

Remove jewelry near the bite area in case of swelling.

Wash the wound with soap and water.

Cover with a clean, dry dressing.

Never apply ice, use a tourniquet, or attempt to suck out venom.

FAQs

Q: What type of snake bit the hiker?

A timber rattlesnake, one of Tennessee’s four venomous snake species.

Q: How dangerous are rattlesnakes in Tennessee?

Timber rattlesnakes are venomous and potentially dangerous, but bites are rare and usually non-fatal if treated promptly.

Q: Why was this bite fatal?

Authorities believe the hiker may have had an allergic reaction to the venom, though the official cause of death is pending.

Q: How often do people die from snake bites in the U.S.?

On average, only about five fatalities occur each year out of thousands of bites, according to the CDC.

Q: What should you do if bitten by a snake?

Stay calm, seek medical help immediately, and follow CDC first-aid guidance.