‘Approved, then rejected’: Redditor claims strange US visa interview in New Delhi

A Reddit user has shared a puzzling experience from his recent US visa interview at the New Delhi embassy, where his application was rejected moments after being told it had been approved. Redditor faces unexpected US visa rejection in New Delhi after initial approval.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The Redditor (@Free_Competition_847) said he attended his interview feeling confident. According to his post, the visa officer (VO) initially seemed satisfied with his answers.

Approval changed to rejection:

When asked about the reason for his visit, the Redditor explained that he was travelling to the United States to attend his best friend’s engagement, where he had been invited as the best man.

The officer then asked where his friend worked, to which the Redditor replied that his friend was employed at Tesla.

When questioned about his own occupation, the Redditor stated that he runs a language school that teaches both Indian and international students, including those from Canada and Australia.

After confirming that he had no family members living in the US, the officer asked him to place four fingers on the scanner and said his visa was approved.

However, just as he was about to leave the counter, the officer looked at his screen again and suddenly changed his decision.

“Wait, today your visa is rejected,” the officer reportedly said, before handing him the standard rejection paper given to most unsuccessful applicants.

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted with surprise and curiosity after the post went viral. Many suggested the officer might have noticed an issue in the system after initially approving the visa, while others called it a routine double-check error.

One of the users commented, “I think the decision is already made before the interview while they do background checking.”

A second user commented, “Engagement ceremony does NOT require a best man. The best man is for the wedding. You were invited to the wedding. The question arises, why did you decide to go for an engagement and not a wedding?”

“Possible he noticed some discrepancy in DS160 later,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)