Delhi man applying for US tourist visa advised to ‘see his own country first’

Social media is increasingly becoming a platform for Indian professionals and families to share their frustrations over the rejection of US tourist visas, despite having strong financial records and stable jobs. Many have claimed that they have found their applications denied, often with little explanation. An Indian man, while in a conversation with an American YouTuber, shared one such incident involving his friend. The man claimed that his friend was asked to explore India first before visiting the US. In a video, a man claimed that his friend, born in Delhi, has never visited any other place within the country. (Unsplash, Instagram/@jaystreazy)

“Told to See His Own Country First,” Instagram user and vlogger Jay wrote. In the video, he is seen talking with a man who says he has visited 29 states in India.

The man recalls that once his friend's US tourist visa was rejected after he said that he was born in Delhi and had never visited any other place in India. The man claimed that the embassy officer advised his friend to explore his own country first and then apply for a visa to visit the US.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Tbh there are so many beautiful places in India, travel to Uttrakhand, Himachal, the mountains, Kerala, Leh Ladakh, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and many more.” Another remarked, “I agree with restricting immigration to those who show they have the skills required to fill the void. I don’t agree with the (see your country before you see mine) ideal. You’re restricting the overall position of progress in these countries. It’s cringey to a degree.”

A third expressed, “That would be a crazy thing for a visa officer to say.” A fourth wrote, “Bro just directed revenue to Indian tourism. Traveling costs money, the money from foreign soil when spent is just pure revenue. Appreciate the officer's effort to make India great again.”

A few, however, expressed doubt and remarked that the incident seemed more like a movie scene than a real-life occurrence.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)