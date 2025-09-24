Techie working at ‘American fintech’ in India, earning 16 LPA fails to get US tourist visa

A woman claimed in a Reddit post that her tourist visa to America was rejected despite her working at a US-based fintech company and earning ₹16 LPA. A woman’s post about her US tourist visa being rejected has prompted varied reactions on social media. (Unsplash)

“I'm a 24 year old female working in a renowned American Fintech for the past 2 years and I had my B2 interview scheduled today,” she wrote, adding that the interaction took place in Delhi.

She then shared her conversation at the Embassy and expressed how she was informed that her visa had been rejected. She further posted, “I think it's cause of my no travel history and maybe cause I'm too young, anyhow will try again, will create a good international travel footprint.”

What did social media say?

An individual remarked, “Unfortunate! Some other things - NYC is very very expensive. Even budget hotels in Manhattan in the holiday season easily cost $300 - $400 per night. Flight tickets are 1000s of dollars. Add to that food, tourism, etc. You can see the VO's hesitation. All the best!” Another added, “No travel history 16 lpa Do you want my salary slips ( never present anything unless asked for). Best wishes dear, you deserve this trip but after a year. Get a Schengen visa and a Japan visa once. Develop a travel history and next time will be yours smoothly.”

A third expressed, “NYC is extremely expensive in the holiday season. Hotel prices go up by 3 to 4 times even for budget places. Not saying your income is low but the whole thing probably made no sense to the officer. Plus you do not have any international travel.”

A fourth wrote, “I don't think you need to regret any of your answers. Your age + lack of ties + lack of travel history is all in the risk category for them... which I mean is normal for a 24 year old but.” The OP responded, “Haha thanks, that makes me feel a lot better!!”

What is a B2 visa?

It is a type of visitor visa issued to an individual who wants to enter the USA temporarily for tourism. It is issued to those visiting America for vacations, meeting with family, seeking medical treatment, or participating in “social events hosted by fraternal, social, or service organisations.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)