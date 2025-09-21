US woman praises Indian healthcare after thumb injury treated for 50. Video

An American woman living in India has drawn attention online after sharing her experience with the country’s healthcare system. Kristen Fischer, who has spent several years in India, posted a video on Instagram describing how a routine mishap became a lesson in affordability and accessibility. An American woman recounted how her thumb injury was treated in India for just ₹ 50.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

(Also read: American woman shares her honest review of Indian vs US healthcare: 'I prefer India because...')

“Okay, let me tell you a story about my experience with healthcare in India,” Fischer begins. She recalls how she cut her thumb badly while chopping vegetables. “It was bleeding a lot, and I tried everything I could to stop it. Finally, I turned to Tim and said, I think I need to go get some stitches.”

She described cycling to a nearby hospital with her finger wrapped in a bandage. “They brought me into their little emergency room, and I showed them the bandage covered in blood. Nurses and doctors tried to stop the bleeding, and eventually one nurse wrapped it in a way that worked. They told me I might not even need stitches.”

The surprise at the reception

What shocked Fischer most was the bill. “I went to the reception to pay, and they only charged me 50 rupees. The whole ordeal took about 45 minutes,” she explained. She contrasted this with the United States, where “if you step foot into an emergency room, you’ll be charged a minimum of 2,000 dollars just right off the bat.”

She highlighted three aspects that stood out. First, the hospital was close enough to reach by cycle. Second, there was no waiting time in the emergency room. Third, the cost was almost negligible compared to what she would have faced back home. “Just another reason why I love Indian healthcare so much,” she concluded.

Take a look here at the clip:

Viral response and public reactions

The clip has garnered more than 114,000 views, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users. One viewer remarked, “India’s healthcare is the best in the whole world.” Another commented, “Agree. There is an abundance of help in India, not just help but medical help. It is wonderful and it never feels like it comes with strings attached.”

Others shared their personal experiences. “That’s indeed a good experience you had,” wrote one user, while another added, “Glad to hear you’re doing fine.” A resident from Delhi pointed out, “There are a lot of charitable hospitals in the capital which are run by regular funding.”

The conversation also drew comparisons with the United States. “My daughter faced it too. As soon as she went to the US, she spent 40,000 rupees. In India she would have been done by a maximum of 1,000 inclusive of medicines,” one commenter observed.