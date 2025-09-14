American woman shares her honest review of Indian vs US healthcare: 'I prefer India because...'

An American woman living in India has sparked a lively discussion online after sharing her observations on the healthcare systems in India and the United States. Kristen Fischer, who has spent several years in India, posted a video on Instagram, highlighting the contrasts between the two countries in terms of cost, accessibility, and overall patient experience. Fischer’s video has sparked a discussion, with many viewers echoing her points.(Instagram/@kristenfischer3)

In her post, Fischer candidly asked, “Which healthcare is better?” before offering her honest review of doctors, hospitals, and medicines in both countries. While acknowledging that the US provides a superior hospital experience, she said the affordability and accessibility of Indian healthcare made it her personal preference.

“Overall I prefer India for Healthcare because of factors like cost, availability of doctors/medicine, and care. I also think that the USA has great hospital experiences but it comes at a cost. Financial expenses are much higher and appointments are much harder to get,” Fischer wrote in the caption of her post.

US vs India healthcare

Fischer began by addressing the issue of appointments, noting that in India, patients can often walk into clinics or hospitals the same day without prior scheduling. On accessibility, she praised India for its abundance of doctors, hospitals, and clinics, which she said are “everywhere and easy to access.”

She also highlighted the affordability of medical care in India, calling it “far more reasonable in cost” compared to the hefty expenses in the US. When it came to time spent with doctors, Fischer again picked India, explaining that physicians here are “way less rushed and more attentive to your needs.”

For medicine availability, Fischer said India is better, as prescriptions are often not required and pharmacies are easy to find.

However, Fischer credited American hospitals for offering a better overall experience, particularly when it came to hospital food, where patients are provided menus to order from. She also acknowledged that waiting times in the US are typically shorter since appointments are strictly followed.

Social media reactions

Fischer’s video has sparked a discussion online, with many viewers echoing her points.

“In India, the hospital expenses are quite affordable. There is something like hospital tourism / medical tourism. People come to India for medical treatment. In India, the costs are significantly low,” commented one user.

“I’m originally from India, grew up in Singapore and work in healthcare in the US. Actually appointment wait times here can be pretty lengthy too (from personal experience in Michigan and Georgia). I try to make sure my patients don’t have to wait too long, but I can totally see why the wait times can quickly escalate especially at large teaching hospitals with large patient volumes. but I agree that Indian and American doctors are comparably highly skilled!” said another.

“Didi hats off to you observations,experience. You covered all major issues why Indian healthcare system is good. The way you appreciate my country believe me day by day my respect for you is raising,” expressed a third user.