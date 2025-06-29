American woman applauds India’s space programme after Shubhanshu Shukla enters ISS: ‘Top space power’

In a heartfelt and widely-shared Instagram video, an American woman has praised India’s growing stature in space exploration, shortly after Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made history by becoming the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS). An American woman’s video praising India’s space feats went viral.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

Kristen Fischer, the woman behind the viral video, took to Instagram to celebrate India’s recent space milestone, saying, "India just successfully launched their astronaut into the International Space Station. While this is an accomplishment on itself, did you know these other facts about the Indian Space Program?"

A powerful tribute to ISRO

Fischer went on to highlight several key achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), noting that it was founded in 1969 and is one of only six space agencies globally. She added, "India's Mars mission, Mangalyaan, was the first interplanetary mission and cost only $74 million. To put that into perspective, NASA spent over a billion dollars on their first Mars mission."

Emphasising India's reputation for low-cost innovation, she continued, "India was the first nation to reach Mars on the first try and the third nation to reach Mars overall. Also, India's Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 was the first to detect water molecules on the moon, which was then later confirmed by NASA."

Fischer also pointed out that ISRO holds several world records, including launching the lightest satellite and the most satellites in a single mission.

Caption applauds India’s progress

Her video, viewed over 36,000 times, was shared with a caption that read, "Did you know that India's space program was so impressive!? First founded in 1969, the ISRO is one of only 6 national space programs worldwide… India is definitely on track to be a top space power in the world."

She added, "When people talk about India, they often talk about underdeveloped parts. They don't often talk about the parts where India is excelling in technology and worldwide advancement. I think it is worth acknowledging the successes India has had in their amazing space organisation!"

Viewers applaud her passion

The video struck a chord with Indian and international audiences alike. One viewer remarked, “You look more excited than Indians. You love India more than Indians!” Another added, “Yes, it’s a proud moment for us. Jai Hind.” Others praised her research and sentiment, saying, “Well researched information! India has the potential to give its best!!” and “Kudos to you, Kristen, for recognising the advancements in our space program.”

A particularly thoughtful comment read, “Wow, you know more than so many people about ISRO. Thank you for sharing this information and congratulations to the Indian space programme.”

Historic mission to the ISS

Kristen’s video came on the heels of India’s proud moment in space exploration. On June 26, the Axiom-4 mission’s Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS after a 28-hour journey. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, serving as mission pilot, joined veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson and two other crew members on this milestone mission.