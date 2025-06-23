American woman leaves ‘average’ life in US for extraordinary journey in India, calls it life-changing

An American woman has captured attention after sharing her bold decision to leave behind what she described as a comfortable but “average” life in the United States to pursue a more meaningful and adventurous existence in India. Kristen Fischer, who moved with her family four years ago, has been documenting her journey on Instagram, where her videos have resonated with thousands. An American woman chose India for a better life and business, saying the shift was both financially wise and emotionally rewarding.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

(Also read: US woman shares why Indian milk stands out compared to milk back in America. Video)

“India has changed my life forever”

In one widely-shared video, Fischer shared a heartfelt reflection on the life-altering move. “What would you choose? I knew I had control of which direction to take my life. I could choose an average life in the USA, or I could choose to do something bold and extraordinary,” she wrote in the caption.

She added, “We moved our family to India 4 years ago and haven't regretted it a bit. In these past 4 years I have met some amazing people, seen some incredible places, had some awesome food, and changed my heart forever. India has changed my life forever and I will never be the same. You only get one life, how will you live it?”

Watch the clip here:

Business in dollars, life in rupees

In another video, Fischer offered a glimpse into the professional side of their life in India. She and her husband run a web development agency catering primarily to Western clients. According to Fischer, the decision to base their operations in India made perfect economic sense.

“Why do we choose to live in India and run our business operations here? It just makes sense this way,” she explained. “Earn an income in US dollars and spend that income in Indian rupees. We run a web development agency that gets majority western clients, earning in dollars. Yet we live in India where the cost of living is much lower than in the USA, allowing us to spend our dollars here in rupees.”

She added, “It is simply easier for someone to come from the West and move to a place like India because our money goes further here and it is a much easier environment to succeed in business. Plus, this way we get to live in a country that we love. Seems like a win-win to me.”

Take a look here at the video:

Internet applauds her leap of faith

The comments on her videos reflect admiration and curiosity. “This is so inspiring – you're truly living your best life,” wrote one user. Another commented, “India has that effect on people. It’s chaotic, but it teaches you what matters.”

(Also read: ‘More money in the US, but…’: American woman’s advice to people who think USA is better than India)

A different viewer said, “You made the right choice – life’s too short to be average.” Someone else wrote, “Watching this makes me want to reconsider everything I’ve been doing.”

One follower added, “The way you talk about India is beautiful – it makes me feel proud.” Another summed up the general mood by saying, “Bold move, but clearly the right one for your family. Respect.”