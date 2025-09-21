Woman left alone in Rome as boyfriend races to US after Trump announces $100,000 H-1B visa fee. Video

A woman holidaying in Rome shared her shock after United States President Donald Trump announced a one-time fee of $100,000 for all new H-1B visa applications. The announcement triggered confusion among foreign workers and their families, many of whom scrambled to return to the US before the rule took effect. A woman posted that her boyfriend left their Italian holiday midway to return to the US after Trump announced a $100,000 H-1B visa fee.(Instagram/lifeofrgr)

The woman, whose Instagram username reads as “@lifeofrgr”, posted a video describing how her boyfriend had to abruptly leave their Italian pasta-making class in Rome.

“Crazy turn of events”

In the video, she could be heard saying: “Um, crazy turn of events. My boyfriend had to get up out of our Italian pasta making class in Rome. Um, leave. I kid you not, leave. Not the class. Leave Rome. Because of the whole H1B $100,000 visa situation that's going to affect Saturday at midnight. And it's literally Saturday, midday in Rome right now. So we have to be on the next flight back to make it in time. Um, and so, now I'm here solo. But, he booked the next flight to anywhere near US he could find, which is crazy. Um, it'll be fine. Italian vacations can happen again, like, not stressed. But it does make me wonder about, number one, people that can't just drop off their hat, buy a ticket back. Or number two, too far away in a different country to make it back in time. Who just like had their entire world flipped upside down overnight. Because it came into effect and happened so quickly. There's a time to live it. Anyways, I'm gonna go shopping. I think I deserve it.”

White House clarifies confusion

President Trump signed a proclamation introducing the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, sparking immediate concerns among existing and aspiring visa holders. Indians, who account for more than 70 per cent of H-1B recipients, were especially alarmed.

Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick initially indicated the fee could become an annual charge, saying that the details were “still being considered.”

Later in the day, the White House issued a clarification. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated on X: “This is not an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.”

Exemptions possible

According to a White House fact sheet, applications may be considered without the $100,000 payment if they are deemed to be in the national interest.

