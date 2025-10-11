John Cena beats AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, The Undertaker says ‘A masterclass and…'

John Cena pulled off a spectacular show to beat AJ Styles on Saturday, October 11, while taking part in one of the memorable retirement tour matches at the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 pay-per-view event. John Cena defeats AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

The two WWE superstars were part of an action-packed battle and left no stone unturned to dazzle the spectators, while it was Cena who eventually emerged victorious. The highly competitive clash saw both stars trade finishers and signature moves from other wrestlers, and ultimately Cena scored the pin with the Attitude Adjustment.

Styles came up with his homage to Shawn Michaels with Sweet Chin Music. Cena, on the other hand, slammed the Phenomenal One with a wide range of moves varying from the Tombstone to Randy Orton's draping DDT and RKO, the Walls of Jericho, Skull-Crushing Finale and Sister Abigail.

After connecting with the Tombstone Piledriver, Cena produced an “attitude adjustment” on Styles to score the pin and subsequently, complete his 100th PLE victory.

The Undertaker’s reaction

Fans and followers have already reacted to the classic fight, sharing their reactions on social media. One of the greatest WWE stars of all time, The Undertaker, also expressed his admiration for both Cena and Styles.

Also Read: Roman Reigns beats up opponent with bat at Crown Jewel, commentator goes bonkers: ‘Just like Steve Smith’

The Deadman branded the fight between Cena and Styles as a “masterclass” and a “beautiful tribute” to wrestling.

“Thank you John Cena and thank you AJ Styles. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME,” read the post shared by The Undertaker on X.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Results

Here is taking a look at all the results from the pay-per-view event:

Bronson Reed defeated Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a singles match

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) in a tag team match

Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Also Read: Why was 'Star-Spangled Banner' met with jeers at WWE's Crown Jewel in Australia?

FAQs

Who won the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 fight between John Cena and AJ Styles?

John Cena won against AJ Styles at the event.

What was the result of Bronson Reed vs Roman Reigns Australian Street Fight?

Bronson Reed beat Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at the WWE Crown Jewel 2025.

Who won the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship?

Seth Rollins won against Cody Rhodes to claim the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.