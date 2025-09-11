WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: John Cena vs Brock Lesnar match card, date, time and more

John Cena and Brock Lesnar, two of the highly regarded superstars in the history of WWE, will be locking horns for one last time at the upcoming premium live event, Wrestlepalooza 2025, on September 20. The final face-off holds major significance for both of them, since The Greatest of All Time is all set to bid adieu to WWE by the end of this year, while The Beast Incarnate is making a comeback to the ring after a long time and looks as fierce and intimidating as ever, Forbes reported. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: John Cena vs Brock Lesnar details(wwe.com)

The pay-per-view event is said to have been specifically designed to usher in the ESPN era, while it takes place on the same night, when AEW fans will get to see its All-Out show. Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be streaming live Saturday, September 20, at 7 ET/4 PT on ESPN in the United States and on Netflix everywhere else.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: John Cena vs Brock Lesnar, what to expect?

Lesnar surprised the entire WWE universe by appearing at the SummerSlam 2025 event last month. Soon after, he attacked Cena post his match with Cody Rhodes. With this, it was confirmed that Cena will take on Lesnar one last time before departing the WWE. Lesnar did not stop and later attacked Cena and Sami Zayn on the September 5 episode of SmackDown, as the United States Championship clash ended without a result.

Cena and Lesnar have fought against each other on numerous occasions, both in and outside the ring. As per WWE, Lesnar currently holds a 4-2 advantage against the record 17-time world champion.

The two future WWE Hall of Famers were pitted against each other in a one-on-one clash at the Night of Champions 2014. At that time, Cena secured a win through disqualification.

As fans might not get to witness the two of them together in the ring again after Wrestlepalooza 2025, it would be interesting to see which one among them will clinch victory in their final clash. Besides this match, there are several other contests that have been made official for the Wrestlepalooza 2025 event.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: Full Card

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar - Singles match

CM Punk and AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch - Mixed tag team match

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) - Tag team match with LA Knight serving as a special referee.

Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer - Singles match for Women's World Championship

FAQs:

1. What's the schedule for Wrestlepalooza 2025?

The pay-per-view event will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The official kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM ET on September 20.

2. Where to watch it?

Fans across the United States will be able to stream the event live on ESPN, while it will be live on Netflix around the world.

3. Is John Cena retiring?

Yes, the WWE superstar is set to retire by the end of this year.