WWE SmackDown: John Cena’s final Chicago appearance, CM Punk and more — Here’s what to expect

WWE SmackDown goes live on Friday, September 5, from the Allstate Arena in Illinois' Chicago. This will be the first episode of the blue brand after the Clash in Paris pay-per-view event and is expected to witness several key changes in the WWE roster, ahead of the first-ever Wrestlepalooza event, which is a little more than two weeks away, Sports Illustrated reported. John Cena triumphed over Logan Paul at the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 event. (Screengrab - Netflix)

Fans of WWE surely cannot miss Friday night's episode of SmackDown, since it will lay the groundwork for the next premium live event. Several top-tier superstars are expected to feature in this week's edition.

WWE SmackDown: What to expect?

John Cena's last appearance in Chicago

The 17-time world champion is all set to make his final appearance in Chicago. Interestingly, he made his debut in WWE at the same venue more than 23 years ago when he challenged Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Cena now holds a bright opportunity to bid adieu to the venue where he started his journey in WWE. More than 16,000 fans are expected to remain present to witness the "Greatest of All Time", as per Sports Illustrated.

However, a major question that remains in the minds of fans is whether Brock Lesnar will appear in tonight's WWE SmackDown event or not.

Lesnar made his return in the ring during the SummerSlam event, where he attacked Cena with an F-5 in New Jersey.

In response, Cena has already challenged Lesnar and stated that he can fight him whenever he wants. Chances are high that the two superstars might face each other for one last time at Wrestlepalooza. Notably, Cena is ending his WWE career at the end of this year.

CM Punk to appear in front of home crowd

Amid his ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins, CM Punk is making an appearance on SmackDown this week. This comes after Rollins defeated Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris.

At the WWE RAW episode this week, Punk cleared that he will not put his hands on Becky Lynch. He further stated that she will regret slapping him.

If rumors are to be believed, WWE fans might get to see AJ Lee making a comeback to take on Lynch.

Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton and more

Although no matches have been announced, WWE has advertised that fans will get to see Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill on Friday's SmackDown event.

FAQs

What's the schedule for WWE SmackDown on September 5, 2025?

The event will take place at Allstate Arena in Illinois' Chicago. It will start at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT.

Where to watch WWE SmackDown?

Fans across the United States can watch WWE events on the USA Network. Also, they can stream it on Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and DirecTV.

Will Brock Lesnar appear on WWE SmackDown?

As of now, WWE has not officially announced whether the former WWE champion will feature in tonight's episode or not.